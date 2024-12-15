Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Head to Head Survey

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for REE Automotive and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 0 0 2 1 3.33 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.89%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

REE Automotive has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive -6,265.21% -119.91% -72.27% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Mullen Automotive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $1.61 million 70.70 -$114.21 million ($8.95) -1.21 Mullen Automotive $156,570.00 56.11 -$972.26 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Mullen Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform. It also provides P7-S Strip Chassis for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; P7-C Chassis Cab and Cutway Chassis, a class 4 chassis cab fully electric commercial truck for delivery and a range of vocational applications; and P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with its all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control for better handling and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, mobility-as-a-service providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.