Financial Contrast: YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) versus Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YY Group and Cross Country Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get YY Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Group $31.77 million 2.43 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare $1.45 billion 0.41 $72.63 million ($0.05) -361.20

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cross Country Healthcare 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for YY Group and Cross Country Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus price target of $18.54, suggesting a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than YY Group.

Profitability

This table compares YY Group and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Group N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare -0.12% 5.38% 3.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats YY Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services. It also offers staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, VMS, in- home care, education healthcare, RPO, project management, and other outsourcing and consultative services. This segment provides retained search services for healthcare professionals, as well as contingent search and recruitment process outsourcing services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, local and national healthcare plans, managed care providers, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. Its Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand on temporary assignments. It serves various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.