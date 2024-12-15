89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

89bio Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12. 89bio has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,070.60. This represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $202,950. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in 89bio by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,158,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,140,000 after buying an additional 1,882,108 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in 89bio by 29.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,006,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 686,673 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 538,079 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 1,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 435,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 402,624 shares during the last quarter.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

