Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Baidu Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baidu has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $120.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 630.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

