StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

