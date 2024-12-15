LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Cut to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LVTX. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp cut shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LAVA Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

LVTX stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.43. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LAVA Therapeutics by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

