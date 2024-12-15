ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AACG

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 1.1 %

About ATA Creativity Global

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.