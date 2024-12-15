BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$59.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.07.

TSE PPL opened at C$54.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$43.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.47. The stock has a market cap of C$31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

