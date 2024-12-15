Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a C$63.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.07.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$54.61 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$43.64 and a 12 month high of C$60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The stock has a market cap of C$31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.19). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

