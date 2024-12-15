Robert W. Baird Increases Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $130.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

WK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $103.87 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

