Robert W. Baird Increases Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $130.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.
WK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.
Get Our Latest Report on Workiva
Workiva Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.