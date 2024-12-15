XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $167.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30. XPO has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.43.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in XPO by 356.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

