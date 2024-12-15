Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 52.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Western Union by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 31.1% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

