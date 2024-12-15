Viking’s (VIK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get Viking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viking

Viking Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Viking

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $45.49 on Friday. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $47.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $58,008,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,586,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,231,000 after buying an additional 1,703,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.