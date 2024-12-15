WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $102.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.