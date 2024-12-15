Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $11.30 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Vale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Price Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. Vale has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,868,000 after buying an additional 468,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vale by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,205 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 17.6% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 469,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.