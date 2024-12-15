Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 54.60% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.34.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

