Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. Veralto has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Veralto by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

