Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

NYSE:VNT opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vontier by 32.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

