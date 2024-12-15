W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $250.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W&T Offshore by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 203.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $26,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

