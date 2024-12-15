Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.88.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Down 2.3 %

WCN stock opened at $179.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.13. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $144.69 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,103,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Waste Connections by 35.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,777,000 after acquiring an additional 699,012 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,332,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,385,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 15.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,303,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,936,000 after buying an additional 309,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.