Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Shares of UAA opened at $8.81 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 288.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,412,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,731 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,413.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 68,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 199,348 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

