GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 13.7% – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03). 340,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,217,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.47. The company has a market cap of £5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

