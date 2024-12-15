Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.31). 118,699,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,304% from the average session volume of 4,937,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.17. The stock has a market cap of £342.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

