Research Analysts Set Expectations for PDS FY2027 Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed expects that the oil and gas company will earn $8.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $849.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Precision Drilling by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.