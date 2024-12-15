Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives $4.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,716.25. The trade was a 67.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Recommendations for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

