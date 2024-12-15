Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.05), with a volume of 102058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42,000.00 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

