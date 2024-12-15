Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Expands By 34.9%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.