Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Expands By 34.9%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZyVersa Therapeutics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.