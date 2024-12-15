CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CNO opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $191,750.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,781.96. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

