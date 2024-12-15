Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ZAPPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

