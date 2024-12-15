Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Price Target at C$97.67

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$86.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.11. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

