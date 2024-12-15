Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.62 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.12). Approximately 2,034,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 865,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -930.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

