Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.62 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.12). Approximately 2,034,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 865,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.13).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Down 10.1 %
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferro-Alloy Resources
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.