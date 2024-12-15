Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 175,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,390,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Arkle Resources Company Profile

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

