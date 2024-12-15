St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 937 ($11.83) and last traded at GBX 927.50 ($11.71), with a volume of 12274315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($11.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.25 ($9.90).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Trading Up 2.0 %

St. James’s Place Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 820.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 678.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.