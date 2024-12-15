Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Short Interest Update

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zhibao Technology Stock Down 11.1 %

ZBAO stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Zhibao Technology has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Zhibao Technology Company Profile

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

