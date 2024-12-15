BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,438 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,454 ($18.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.17) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 152,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.79), for a total transaction of £2,034,886.70 ($2,568,328.54). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 1,199 ($15.13) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,291.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,304.26. The company has a market cap of £36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,998.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.86).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

