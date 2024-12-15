Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Drops By 28.0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

