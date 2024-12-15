Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.22 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 3,481,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,171,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 million, a PE ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 83,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,349.12 ($4,227.09). Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

