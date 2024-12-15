Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $31.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWAN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. This represents a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $98,728.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $161,746.74. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,942 shares of company stock worth $5,874,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.