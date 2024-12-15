STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $42.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.
STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $52.68.
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
