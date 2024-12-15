STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $42.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAAR Surgical

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 67,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.