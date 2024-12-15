Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Head to Head Survey

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 7.13% 9.58% 3.01% Root -1.56% -9.81% -1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ICC and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Root 0 6 2 1 2.44

Volatility & Risk

Root has a consensus price target of $59.13, indicating a potential downside of 22.50%. Given Root’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than ICC.

ICC has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICC and Root”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $83.16 million 0.88 $4.26 million $2.22 10.50 Root $1.04 billion 1.10 -$147.40 million ($1.23) -62.02

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Root shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Root beats ICC on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

