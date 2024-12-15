Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Head to Head Survey

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

HilleVax has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -67.27% -51.99% Vericel 1.56% 1.48% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 6 0 0 2.00 Vericel 0 0 6 1 3.14

HilleVax presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.06%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $59.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given HilleVax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than Vericel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HilleVax and Vericel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.10) -0.63 Vericel $197.52 million 14.36 -$3.18 million $0.06 957.99

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of HilleVax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Vericel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vericel beats HilleVax on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

