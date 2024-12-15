Analyzing SK Growth Opportunities (SKGR) & Its Peers

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SK Growth Opportunities
|N/A
|$8.14 million
|52.87
|SK Growth Opportunities Competitors
|$1.05 billion
|$78.51 million
|36.78
SK Growth Opportunities’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SK Growth Opportunities. SK Growth Opportunities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SK Growth Opportunities
|N/A
|-28.24%
|3.82%
|SK Growth Opportunities Competitors
|11.89%
|-46.64%
|1.71%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility & Risk
SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Growth Opportunities’ peers have a beta of 0.02, suggesting that their average share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
SK Growth Opportunities beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About SK Growth Opportunities
SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
