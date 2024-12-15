Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 73389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cosan by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cosan by 2,736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

