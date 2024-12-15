Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $35.27

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,101.46. This trade represents a 46.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $410.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.24. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.