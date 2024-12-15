Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $21.10

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DK

Delek US Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -20.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 24.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.