TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $58.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TPG from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TPG stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. TPG has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -447.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 146.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TPG by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 14,739.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after buying an additional 597,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 902.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 376,848 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after buying an additional 366,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

