Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$169.83

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$169.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$171.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$155.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$160.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.16. CGI has a twelve month low of C$132.06 and a twelve month high of C$162.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

