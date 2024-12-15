Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.25 and last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 249090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.75.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,625 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $131,771.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,628.68. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,542,188.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,209.52. This represents a 34.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,797 shares of company stock worth $8,881,428. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,177,000 after purchasing an additional 375,389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,981,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 407,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 136,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

