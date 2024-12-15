Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 31443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Macquarie upped their target price on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $196,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,706,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,013.50. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $10,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,471,144.52. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,269,927 shares of company stock worth $10,739,630 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

