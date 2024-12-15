Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01). 1,105,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,134,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Goldstone Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33. The company has a market cap of £7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.25.
About Goldstone Resources
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
